ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - AMAG, SBPH, VAR, SINA, GARS

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-stock-merger-covis/.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New Wave Holdings Limited and New Wave Mergersub Limited for $43.30 in cash per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sina-corporation-stock-merger-new-wave/.

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: GARS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. Following the proposed transaction, Garrison Capital shareholders are expected to own approximately 41.6% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/garrison-capital-inc-gars-portman-ridge-stock-merger/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

