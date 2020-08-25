ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dime-community-bancshares-inc-dcom-stock-merger-bridge-bancorp/.

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo, L.P. for $13.10 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/majesco-mjco-stock-merger-thoma-bravo/.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates formed by Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/otelco-inc-otel-stock-merger-oak-hill/.

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enova International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, On Deck shareholders will receive $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of On Deck held. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-stock-merger-enova-international/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

