ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CUB, SYNC, AEGN, PTVCA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 in cash per share. If you are a Synacor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are an Aegion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

