ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIC, CLDB, CAI, BOCH, MPB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 per share in cash. If you are a Select Interior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Under the terms of the merger, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you are a CAI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Riverview Financial Corporation. Riverview shareholders will receive Mid Penn common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Mid Penn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

