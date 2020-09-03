ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - SBPH, VAR, JCAP, GLIBA

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, Spring Bank will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of F-star in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Spring Bank common stock. Spring Bank shareholders will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital common stockholders will receive $17.30 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/jernigan-capital-inc-stock-merger-jcap-nexpoint/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

