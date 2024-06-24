ALERT: Illinois Experiencing Emergency Blood Shortage

Patient Care at Risk, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois Issues Plea for Donors

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Illinois has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations due to a dangerously low blood supply. Certain blood types have less than a day's worth of availability, endangering the lives of local patients. Summer donations have plummeted to critical levels, with over 4,963 appointments missed in the past month alone.

Emergency blood shortage. Make your appointment to donate today! (PRNewsfoto/Versiti Blood Center of Illinois)

All blood types are needed, with O-positive and O-negative being the most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be safely received by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is unknown.

"We know summer is a challenging time for blood donation, and we plan for it every year, but what we see today is dire," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "Patients' lives are at risk. If you are healthy and able, we are pleading with you to donate blood this week."

In addition to unfilled appointments and a rise in cancellations and no-shows, Versiti's partner hospitals have required a significant volume of blood this past month to support organ transplant procedures and other traumas.

"The demand for blood simply does not match the number of donors coming through our doors," added Waxman. "While we deeply appreciate our loyal donors who consistently show up, it's important to recognize that about 3 percent of people who are eligible to donate blood actually do. If it's been a while since your last donation or you're a first-time donor, we are excited to welcome you."

What happens if blood is not available for patients?

When the local blood inventory gets as low as it is now, it jeopardizes the health and safety of patients who rely on life-saving blood transfusions. In some cases, hospitals are forced to postpone surgeries or delay critical treatments.

Trauma victims from car accidents or shootings are at the highest risk, as their survival often depends on a healthy blood inventory. If these types of cases occur in the coming days, we might not have the blood needed to keep them alive.

Patients undergoing organ transplants and battling cancer, and even mothers in labor, could face treatment delays or complications due to a limited blood supply.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (800) 786-4483 or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Donor center locations:

WESTMONT : 6317 S. Fairview Ave.

: 6317 S. Fairview Ave. TINLEY PARK : 16100 Centennial Cir.

: 16100 Centennial Cir. BLOOMINGDALE : 398 W. Army Trail Rd.

: 398 W. Army Trail Rd. NAPERVILLE : 1297 S. Naper Blvd.

: 1297 S. Naper Blvd. WINFIELD : 27W281 Geneva Rd.

: 27W281 Geneva Rd. JOLIET : 2625 W. Jefferson St.

: 2625 W. Jefferson St. GENEVA : 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E

: 2000 W. State St., Unit 1E AURORA : 1200 N. Highland Ave.

: 1200 N. Highland Ave. ELGIN : 1140 N. McLean Blvd.

: 1140 N. McLean Blvd. CRYSTAL LAKE : 6296 Northwest Hwy.

: 6296 Northwest Hwy. YORKVILLE : 728 E. Veterans Pkwy., Suite 112

: 728 E. Veterans Pkwy., Suite 112 DEKALB : 2428 Sycamore Rd.

: 2428 Sycamore Rd. HIGHLAND: 2126 45th St.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone aged 16 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

About Versiti Blood Center of Illinois

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Aurora, IL. that specializes in blood products and services and provides expert medical and technical support. Founded in 1943, it is the oldest blood center in Illinois and serves patients at more than 85 hospitals in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. It operates 12 donor centers and conducts nearly 2,200 blood drives annually at area hospitals, churches, businesses, schools and community centers. To learn more, visit versiti.org.

SOURCE Versiti Blood Center of Illinois