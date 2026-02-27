ALERT: Investigation Launched into Oddity Tech Ltd., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD).

THE COMPANY: Oddity operates as a consumer technology company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries.

THE REVELATION: On February 25, 2026, Oddity reported its full year 2025 financial results, disclosing that Oddity "experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs. This is resulting in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience." On this news, the price of Oddity stock fell more than 49%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

