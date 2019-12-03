Alert Logic Enhances its Threat Detection and Response Solution Leveraging Amazon Web Services to Improve Customer Security Posture in Cloud Environments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic, a leader in managed threat detection and response, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas, the first of several planned integrations with newly-launched AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) Access Analyzer. Alert Logic's initial integration with AWS IAM Access Analyzer, a new capability that analyzes resource policies to help administrators and security teams protect their resources from unintended access, will notify businesses via the Alert Logic Console that an externally-shared resource must be verified by a customer as being authorized and having appropriate permissions.

With cloud-first initiatives becoming commonplace, IT departments face challenges adhering to compliance mandates while managing externally-shared resources.

"Visibility is key to any threat detection effort, particularly in dynamic cloud and hybrid IT environments," said Chris Noell, Head of Product Management for Alert Logic. "By notifying customers in near real-time of the resource being shared externally we allow IT teams to respond rapidly when necessary thereby thwarting or minimizing the impact of costly, damaging, and potentially high-profile breaches."

According to Forrester1, "While preventive controls play an important role in helping an organization become more resilient to attack, detection capabilities are critical for identifying ongoing attacks that may have evaded such preventive controls." The Alert Logic integration with AWS IAM Access Analyzer focuses on enabling threat detection by leveraging visibility exposed by the AWS IAM Access Analyzer service.

The Alert Logic integration with AWS IAM Access Analyzer will be available to Alert Logic Professional customers. For more information, visit Alert Logic booth 2334 at AWS re:Invent 2019.

About Alert Logic



Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders – to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, London, Cardiff, Wales and Cali, Colombia.

