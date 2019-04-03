Alert Logic Featured in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

HOUSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic, the SIEMless Threat Management™ company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Alert Logic in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services.

The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The Alert Logic® Partner Connect Program enables partners to accelerate revenue while increasing the value they offer to their customers, especially resource-constrained buyers and mid-market organizations that are tasked with securing cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Through the program, partners can add security solutions addressing the needs of both existing and potential customers, strengthening their brand, customer loyalty, and ability to generate higher margins.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

The Alert Logic partner program is bolstered by resources and processes that aim to make partnering easy, providing a global team of sales, marketing and engineering professionals, in addition to online resources for content, pricing, and troubleshooting. Flexible program tiering helps partners grow their security practice and realize increased benefits when they expand their support of our solution, while their customers benefit from Alert Logic's Security Operations Center, staffed by GIAC-certified analysts who identify and analyze over 500,000 security events and 15,000 security incidents every month.

"Our channel partners are integral to our business and we enable them to grow their revenue and deliver our powerful combination of technology platform, security intelligence and experts to their customers in any IT environment—cloud, on-premises or a hybrid," said Christopher Rajiah, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Partnerships. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged by CRN and included in the 2019 CRN Partner Program Guide. This recognition will help more partners and resellers know we are an option to help more organizations get the right security coverage across the greatest expanse of attack surface."

Alert Logic's partner program is structured to meet the needs of three different partner types:

Reseller Partners who bundle their services with Alert Logic security solutions to create compelling new security offerings for customers.

Referral Partners who serve as advisors to customers and who provide guidance and ancillary solutions that include Alert Logic.

who serve as advisors to customers and who provide guidance and ancillary solutions that include Alert Logic. Technology Alliance Partners who integrate and extend the benefit of Alert Logic offerings and create a unique end-to-end value proposition for customers.

"We specialize in IT, cloud, collaboration, storage, and virtualization solutions and our customers rely on us to ensure these environments are secure so they can stay focused on their core business," said Frank Lusko, EVP, Sales & Marketing, CWPS. "Alert Logic enables us to provide this confidence through their seamlessly connected technology, threat intelligence and experts. We're excited that CRN has acknowledged Alert Logic and its superior partner program."

The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders – to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic SIEMless Threat Management to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit www.alertlogic.com.

