Alert Logic Launches MDR Industry's First-Ever Automated Security Response Solution for AWS Environments

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today signaled a new era in the security outcomes delivered to managed detection and response (MDR) customers by announcing its automated response solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. The embedded Alert Logic MDR™ SOAR capabilities delivered through customized and pre-built playbooks ensure security teams have confidence and control in how response actions protect their organizations.

According to Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, "A data breach is a costly event and, as evidenced by several recent well-publicized incidents, failing to respond to security breaches with speed and efficiency often results in a business situation that is worse than the incident itself. There is a strong correlation between an organization's incident response preparedness and execution and how well it will recover from a breach."1

Alert Logic's fully supported automated response solution includes capabilities for blocking cyber attackers, threat containment, and host isolation. Each use case is critical for preventing attacks or minimizing the impact of successful attacks. Organizations have the option of soliciting manual approvals as part of the automated workflow. This allows for tuning prior to full automation, or to adjust the automated response posture according to risk profile of the asset or asset group, type or criticality of the incident, and "exception-to-the-rule" scenarios.

"As a cloud platform that serves to provide trusted collaboration, we need to scale rapidly and securely to accommodate minute-to-minute load changes," said Marty Jablonski, SVP Operations & Security, Apervita. "We are excited about the upcoming automated security response capabilities for AWS from Alert Logic that will enable us to reduce the detection-to-response window while maintaining granular control over whether, how, and when to take action on specific types of events. It's a best of both worlds to provide automation, but at a controlled pace that can be tailored to your organization's comfort level."

View the Alert Logic automated response solution for AWS in action here.

"The large-scale, high-profile breaches with potentially devastating results that have happened in just the past week are a stark reminder that no level of investment provides 100% protection against threats for any organization," said Onkar Birk, Chief Product Officer, Alert Logic. "Reducing dwell time by responding quickly and confidently to a successful cyber attack is imperative, which is why Alert Logic's automated security response solution is so compelling – it provides organizations another degree of protection that is adaptable to their specific needs and environments, with as much or as little human intervention as desired."

Alert Logic customers can now register to participate in the automated response solution for AWS beta program. The same capabilities to support other cloud platforms and on-premises environments will be delivered in 2021.

