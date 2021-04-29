Alert Logic Powers Fully-Managed AWS Threat Detection and Incident Response for Mission MDR

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic managed detection and response (MDR), delivering comprehensive coverage across all IT environments, is powering Mission MDR. The fully-managed threat detection and incident response solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments is delivered by Mission, the AWS managed cloud services provider and Alert Logic partner.

Alert Logic's award-winning security platform, threat intelligence, and dedicated security teams provide the backbone for comprehensive threat detection and response for the Mission MDR service. Alert Logic secures customers' AWS clouds 24/7 and Mission works closely with customers to remediate threats and breaches before they can cause real damage.

Alert Logic MDR: Built for AWS, Coverage for All

Alert Logic MDR is purpose built for the AWS Cloud, with over 10 years of experience securing AWS customers. The Alert Logic platform runs on AWS and security services are tightly embedded into the AWS ecosystem, enabling Alert Logic technologies to deploy seamlessly. Alert Logic security analysts intimately understand the challenges of running workloads in the cloud, continuously analyzing, assessing and addressing risks, threats, and attacks.

"Digital transformation is forcing organizations to rethink their approach to security while facing a perfect storm consisting of talent shortage, tool complexity and evolving threats," noted Dan Webb, Vice President of Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. "With our combination of broad AWS detection capabilities, deep AWS expertise to help secure new technologies, and a strong AWS partnership, Alert Logic is well-positioned to help Mission deliver the security their customers rely on."

Mission MDR: Total Focus on AWS Cloud Environments

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and AWS Premier Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services. Mission secures AWS workloads, helping customers enrich their security posture on AWS with customized response recommendations. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission's always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem available.

"As a specialist focused on helping organizations migrate to AWS, we recognize that customers need to be confident in the security of their cloud environment," said Jonathan LaCour, Chief Technology Officer, Mission. "Threats are evolving and you need to evolve with them. By partnering with Alert Logic, Mission can provide no-compromise security for AWS workloads, delivering security value from day one."

"As the MDR sector continues to mature, significant growth opportunities exist for MDR providers of all types and sizes," said Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst for 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Those that can quickly adapt and scale operations, detect and respond to threats across a broad number of threat vectors, leverage analytics, meet regulatory requirements, deliver transparency, and provide an integrated and automated platform should find themselves with a clear market advantage." 1

Recognizing this, Alert Logic and Mission have established a partnership to enable organizations to detect and mitigate threats across the expanding enterprise attack surface.

To replay the webinar featuring experts from Mission, AWS, and Alert Logic discussing their approach to securing the cloud, go to "Cloud Security in a Changing World"

