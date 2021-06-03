Alert Logic to Showcase Best Practices for Securing AWS Workloads at Cybersecurity Summit

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to host a three-day online summit focused on strategies, technical insights, and best practices to enhance cloud security, achieve compliance, respond to threats faster, and increase productivity. The Alert Logic Cybersecurity Summit, in collaboration with AWS, June 15-17, highlights Alert Logic's close relationship with AWS , emphasizing real-life examples to provide insights into how customers can attain optimal security for customer workloads on AWS.

MDR Expertise for AWS Environments

A panel of industry leaders from AWS, an industry analyst from ESG, and experts from Alert Logic will discuss the key trends, challenges, and solutions for securing workloads on AWS. This session brings into focus the shared responsibility model for the stages of the cloud journey. The panel will explore different detection and response offerings including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Managed Detection and Response ( MDR) and weigh various approaches for securing cloud workloads. Participants will be better armed to build response processes for cloud workloads that ensure business continuity.

"Alert Logic was one of the first security ISVs responsible for protecting AWS workloads," said Ryan Orsi, Worldwide Partner Practice Team Lead, Security at AWS. "Our shared responsibility model means that AWS is responsible for securing the cloud and customers are responsible for their resources in the cloud. Customers look to the expertise of AWS Partners like Alert Logic to help keep their workloads and data secure and compliant in the cloud."

"Cloud security has reached a tipping point by virtue of the fact that both SaaS and internally developed cloud-native applications now perform business-critical functions," noted Doug Cahill, Senior Analyst and Group Director, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Cloud security can no longer be a siloed discipline in which separate teams employ separate controls to secure separate environments. Alert Logic and AWS provide an important human element in their MDR approach leveraging deep combined industry knowledge to help customers better protect themselves."

Deep Dive into AWS Integration

Technical experts from AWS and Alert Logic will discuss approaches for securing AWS workloads including serverless, containers, web application firewalls, configuration issues, managing drift, and more. Topics include:

Developing response capabilities for cloud workloads.

Using the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework for a response plan that enables SaaS business continuity.

Exploring a response maturity model to determine which processes should be manual, guided, and automated.

Customer Experience

eComchain, a leading cloud eCommerce platform, will highlight how they manage the cybersecurity challenges of integrating businesses and legacy systems into their cloud-first strategy on AWS. "Finding the most direct route to an optimal security posture on the cloud can be challenging, particularly for smaller companies," said Sridhar Sasidharan, Director of Product Management, eComchain. "The threats are real, and it's important to make the most of your security investment."

Alert Logic is an AWS Partner with AWS Security Competency status and is part of the ISV Accelerate program. Onkar Birk, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Alert Logic, noted, "Alert Logic MDR is purpose-built for AWS. We integrate expert services to manage blocking and detecting threats so cloud, application, and security professionals can focus on the unique needs of their business. We meet the threats most relevant to AWS-hosted applications by defending the full web application and infrastructure stack against hard-to-detect web application issues."

To register for the Cybersecurity Summit, go to https://www.alertlogic.com/lp/aws-summit/.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com . Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

