ALERT: McAllister Olivarius Investigates Human Trafficking Yoga Sect

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Judge in Argentina has indicted 19 individuals for criminal conspiracy, human trafficking with the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering and smuggling in relation to their involvement in a yoga school in Buenos Aires. The Yoga school, which had offices in New York, Las Vegas, and Chicago, was a religious sect that coerced female members to have sex with wealthy men for money and benefits.

According to prosecutors, The Buenos Aires Yoga School, which operated under the leadership of Juan Percowicz for more than 30 years, lured individuals with promises of eternal happiness but in actuality exploited them sexually and financially. The school is accused of preying on people who were underage or had serious health problems, including addictions.

Members included lawyers and accountants who advised leaders on a complex money laundering network that included starting businesses and buying real estate in Argentina and the United States

Transatlantic law firm McAllister Olivarius has launched an investigation of the Yoga School and its ties to the United States for the purposes of potential legal action against the school to help victims achieve justice. McAllister Olivarius has recently hired attorney Carol Merchasin to oversee a new practice focusing on sexual misconduct in spiritual communities, including yoga communities.

"As we saw with the scandals of Ashtanga yoga, sexual abuse is a problem that persists in yoga communities precisely because so many practitioners feel a spiritual connection to their mentors," says Merchasin. "It is important to look beyond established religions and understand that the same patterns of coercion, sexual violence and sexual exploitation exist in non-traditional communities"

