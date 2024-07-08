ALERT: Ohio Experiencing Emergency Blood Shortage

Patient Care at Risk, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio Issues Plea for Donors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Ohio has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations due to a dangerously low blood supply. Certain blood types have less than a day's worth of availability, endangering the lives of local patients. Summer donations have plummeted, hitting a critical low as Versiti recorded its lowest donation count of the year last week coming out of the holiday weekend.

Emergency blood shortage. Make your appointment to donate today!

All blood types are needed, with O-positive and O-negative being the most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be safely received by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is unknown.

"We know summer is a challenging time for blood donation, and we plan for it every year, but what we see today is dire," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. "Patients' lives are at risk. If you are healthy and able, we are pleading with you to donate blood this week."

In addition to unfilled appointments and a rise in cancellations and no-shows, Versiti's partner hospitals have required a significant volume of blood this past month to support organ transplant procedures and other traumas.

"The demand for blood simply does not match the number of donors coming through our doors," added Waxman. "While we deeply appreciate our loyal donors who consistently show up, it's important to recognize that about 3 percent of people who are eligible to donate blood actually do. If it's been a while since your last donation or you're a first-time donor, we are excited to welcome you."

What happens if blood is not available for patients?

When the local blood inventory gets as low as it is now, it jeopardizes the health and safety of patients who rely on life-saving blood transfusions. In some cases, hospitals are forced to postpone surgeries or delay critical treatments.

Trauma victims from car accidents or shootings are at the highest risk, as their survival often depends on a healthy blood inventory. If these types of cases occur in the coming days, we might not have the blood needed to keep them alive.

Patients undergoing organ transplants and battling cancer, and even mothers in labor, could face treatment delays or complications due to a limited blood supply.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (800) 485-6594 or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Donor center location:

Mill Run Donation Center: 3830 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard, OH 43026.

Community drives:

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone aged 16 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

About Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Based in Columbus, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio provides blood, blood products and specialty laboratory services to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The Wexner Medical Center is a leading hospital system with a nationally recognized hematology division, the Midwest's largest cancer hospital and the only academic medical center in the region. The health system uses more than 60,000 lifesaving units of blood products every year. Versiti Blood Center of Ohio schedules community blood drives in the Columbus area to support The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center blood needs. For a complete listing of upcoming drives for to host a blood drive visit www.versiti.org/ohio or call 800-485-6594.

