ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Atrion Corporation

News provided by

Rowley Law PLLC

May 28, 2024, 17:45 ET

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Nordson Corporation. Stockholders will receive $460 for each share of Atrion stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $815 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Atrion Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/atri/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Also from this source

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) and its board of directors...

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of PlayAGS, Incorporated

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) and its board of directors concerning the...
More Releases From This Source