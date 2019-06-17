ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of C&J Energy Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC). Stockholders will receive 1.6 shares of Keane Group, Inc. common stock for each share of C&J Energy Services, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.8 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of C&J Energy Services, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cj.

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation.

