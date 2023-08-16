ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners LP

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). Unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each common unit of Crestwood Equity Partners that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

If you are a unitholder of Crestwood Equity Partners LP and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ceqp/.

