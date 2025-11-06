ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Golden Entertainment, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Blake L. Sartini and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI). Stockholders will receive $2.75 in cash and 0.902 shares of VICI Properties common stock for each share of Golden Entertainment stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close mid-2026.

If you are a stockholder of Golden Entertainment, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gden/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

