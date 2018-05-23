ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBNK) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Group, Inc. Stockholders will receive 0.45 shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. common stock for each share of Guaranty Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Guaranty Bancorp and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gbnk. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

