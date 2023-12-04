ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

News provided by

Rowley Law PLLC

04 Dec, 2023, 16:39 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). Stockholders will receive $18.00 for each share of Hawaiian Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.9 billion and is expected to close by mid-2025.

If you are a stockholder of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ha/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

