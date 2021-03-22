ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Kansas City Southern
Mar 22, 2021, 15:53 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP). Stockholders will receive $90.00 and 0.489 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway common stock for each share of Kansas City Southern stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $29 billion and is expected to close by the middle of 2022.
If you are a stockholder of Kansas City Southern and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ksu/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC
