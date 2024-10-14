ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

News provided by

Rowley Law PLLC

Oct 14, 2024, 17:47 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by H. Lundbeck A/S. Stockholders will receive $60.00 for each share of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/lbph/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

