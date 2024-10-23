ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Lumos Pharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Double Point Ventures LLC. Stockholders will receive $4.25 and one contingent value right for each share of Lumos Pharma stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Lumos Pharma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/lumo/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

