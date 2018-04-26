NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: NBCT) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Stockholders will receive 0.516 shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A common stock for each share of Northwest Bancorporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $160.9 million and is expected to close the third or fourth quarter of 2018.
If you are a stockholder of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nbct. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-northwest-bancorporation-inc-300637429.html
SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC
Share this article