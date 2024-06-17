ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Primo Water Corporation

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. Primo Water stockholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Primo Water Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/primo/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC