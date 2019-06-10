ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Raytheon Company

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX). Stockholders will receive 2.3348 shares of the combined company's common stock for each share of Raytheon Company stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Raytheon Company and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/raytheon. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Related Links

http://rowleylawpllc.com

