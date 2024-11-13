ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

News provided by

Rowley Law PLLC

Nov 13, 2024, 16:52 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Stockholders will receive $17.50 for each share of Retail Opportunity Investments stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

If you are a stockholder of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/roic/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of EMCORE Corporation

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) and its board of directors concerning the...

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) and its board of directors concerning...
More Releases From This Source