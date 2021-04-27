ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Tremont Mortgage Trust

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM). Stockholders will receive 0.520 shares of RMR Mortgage Trust common stock for each share of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Tremont Mortgage Trust and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/trmt/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

