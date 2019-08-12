ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Two River Bancorp

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC). Stockholders will receive $5.375 and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. common stock for each share of Two River Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $182.8 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

