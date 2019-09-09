ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of United Community Financial Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF). Stockholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. common stock for each share of United Community Financial Corp. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $473 million and is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of United Community Financial Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/UCFC. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Related Links

http://rowleylawpllc.com

