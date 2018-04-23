ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Vectren Corporation

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Stockholders will receive $72.00 for each share of Vectren Corporation stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.9 billion and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Vectren Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/vectren. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

