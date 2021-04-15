ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Weingarten Realty Investors
Apr 15, 2021, 18:16 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Stockholders will receive $2.89 and 1.408 shares of Kimco Realty common stock for each share of Weingarten Realty stock that they hold, and Weingarten Realty stockholders will own 29% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
If you are a stockholder of Weingarten Realty Investors and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/wri/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
