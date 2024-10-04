Alert Systems are Enhancing Response Efforts After Recent Calamities

HINESVILLE, Ga., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals have been activating emergency internet alerts all over the Southeastern United States in response to the ongoing weather disasters recently according to FastCommand. Last week hospitals in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina were all under threat due to Hurricane Helene. Now the uncertain development of new storms has alarmed healthcare administrators about reducing additional risks ahead. Keeping hospital staff informed during drastic events is a greater priority now, and hospital management teams are expected to be more responsible moving forward. Hospitals in Hinesville, Georgia, Alma Georgia, and Eatonton, Georgia last week alerted hospital websites with relevant storm alerts and weather warning information that could have protected lives. A rural southern hospital in Unicoi Tennessee was just destroyed by Hurricane Helene, and staff members were evacuated from the roof of the hospital last week. The National Hurricane Center says interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of future approaching systems. It is important for healthcare workers to be prepared for emergencies and to maintain operations during future disruptions. Web-based alerts and staff cellphone notifications can be essential for delivering life-saving information to workers.

Kevin Foote, CEO for FastCommand, an emergency alerting platform, says, "More hospitals and other public institutions are getting prepared for communication disruptions ahead. The international hacks against hospitals are increasing risks too, and now active shooter events are common, and weather uncertainty is creating leadership decisions like never before. Responsible managers, CEOs, and administrators want to reduce risk while protecting patients and communities. We expect an explosion of institutions needing fundamental cyber-command alerting platforms in the near future. Hospitals, schools, churches, and governments all must consider quick, remote web-based alternatives that allow for instant communications with workers and the public."

FastCommand is establishing alert command centers this week for Florida and Georgia relief efforts in case coordination is required by hurricane volunteers. It is expected that many residents will need help in coming weeks. Integrating text alerting for volunteers and interfacing a coordination center that provides directives, maps, resource information, and group instructions can streamline planning and also enhance response times in delivering aid and support services to victims. Alerts are critical and more comprehensive in mitigating risks and protecting lives than ever before.

