Alerting All Outdoor And Nature Enthusiasts: Canon Announces Two New Entry-Level Binoculars Featuring Lens-Shift Image Stabilization

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What do birdwatching, hiking, camping and sports watching all have in common? They all need a trusted and high-quality set of binoculars to view and bask in the full experience. Continuing to elevate viewing through impressive optics, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced two new, lightweight entry-level Image-Stabilized Binoculars with an 8x20 IS and 10x20 IS. Specifically, the 8x20 IS binoculars are the world's lightest binoculars with image stabilization*. These new entry-level models also feature Lens Shift Image Stabilization (IS) technology, a technology that allows users to see an even sharper image by moving the IS lens to help correct shaking from handholding.

"One of the secrets to Canon's success is the company's dedication to its strong legacy of optical brilliance and imaging technologies that match the various needs of our customers for today and into the future," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new binoculars embody those same principles, enhancing the viewing experiences for our customers, while offering the familiarity and quality they trust in Canon optics."

The new binocular models both feature Shift Image Stabilization, a feature frequently found in Canon digital cameras and camcorders. This technology incorporates a microcomputer and improved gyro performance that assists in canceling out the effects of user-shake or movement, resulting in an enhanced detailed view of objects. Reducing shake also lessens fatigue when viewing for long periods of time, making them comfortable to use at concerts and events. Canon is offering two models with different zoom powers (8x and 10x) which can handle various situations for a wide range of users.

Additional features in both models include:

Compact and Lightweight Binoculars with Image Stabilization

High-Magnification Ratio of 8x to 10x, respectively

High Efficiency Shift-System Image Stabilizer

Powered IS Mode

Field Flattener Lens

Super-Spectra Coating

Minimum focusing distance of up to 6.6 feet ( 2m )

) Ergonomic design and comfortable grip

Pricing and Availability

Canon's new 8x20 IS and 10x20 IS binocular models are scheduled to be available in early November 2019 for an estimated retail price of $499.99 and $549.99 respectively**. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in

2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Without the battery. According to Canon Inc. research as of September 19, 2019.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

