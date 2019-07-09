Alerting All Wanderlust Photographers, Canon Announces Its First RF Telephoto Zoom Lens, The RF 24-240MM F4-6.3 IS USM

"Providing photographers of all skill levels with the invaluable tools to help capture and create the images they desire has been and will continue to be a paramount goal for Canon," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new RF 24-240mm is an excellent option as an all-around travel lens that provides attractive features for a wide variety of image capture."

The RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM lens is equipped with Nano USM, providing users quick, high-speed and precision auto focus (AF) when shooting video and capturing still images. With the powerful Nano USM, this lens allows photographers and videographers full time manual focusing making possible the fine tuning and adjusting of focus while in AF mode. This is the first Canon lens designed for full-frame cameras to feature Dynamic IS and utilizes a CIPA-standard, five-stop image stabilization system. The five-stop IS allows photographers to capture images and record videos with minimal shake, even during nighttime sightseeing or in dimly lit indoor events, without the need of a tripod.

When paired with the recently announced EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera, the compact and lightweight portability of the RF 24-240mm rivals that of a Canon APS-C camera system with a comparable EF-S lens. The RF 24-240mm and EOS RP kitted together are only slightly heavier and longer than the EOS Rebel T7i when it is kitted with the EF-S 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 IS. The diminished form factor of the new lens and EOS RP together, as compared to other full-frame mirrorless camera systems using a similar focal-length telephoto zoom lens, make the lens and camera the ideal kit for travelers who are constantly on the go.

Additional features of the Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM include:

Minimum focusing distance of 1.64 feet/0.50 meters at wide angle and 2.56 feet/0.78 meters at telephoto

Maximum magnification of 0.26x at telephoto

Approximate weight of 750 grams/26.4 ounces

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

21 lens elements in 15 groups including one Aspheric and Two UD Lens

12-pin communication system

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3mm IS USM lens is scheduled to be available September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $899.99*. In addition, Canon will offer a new EOS RP kit that includes the RF-24-240mm for an estimated retail price of $2199.00*. For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.

