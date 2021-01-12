AlertMD Provides Free Enrollment and Messages on its Appointment Scheduling Platform to Health Systems Delivering COVID-19 Vaccine

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Coronavirus pandemic surges, the urgency to produce and distribute a vaccine grows. It's expected that there will be 400+ million appointments for the shot coming in the next 6-8 months. To meet the demand and assist health systems with the inundation of appointments, AlertMD has announced that it will provide free enrollment for its 6-second appointment scheduling platform and free appointment messages for the first 100,000 shot appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for each customer that enrolls on or before February 1, 2021.

"We look forward to helping the nation recover and are proud to support the effort by making it easier for patients to schedule COVID vaccine shots," said Badri Narasimhan, President, AlertMD Inc.

The company aims to play its part in helping the country recover from the pandemic. Health systems with the infrastructure to administer the shots are invited to adopt this efficient tool at no cost, while the offer lasts. More details are available at http://www.alertmd.com/vaccine .

AlertMD will use its Margie® solution to contact your patients and offer a 6-second appointment process to schedule the first and the second shots.

Margie will integrate into any major EHR/practice management system. From the point of sign up, interface connectivity, and system set up, go-live can be 2 weeks or less. AlertMD will work with any standard HL7 data feeds to make the solution work.

For more information and to sign up early please contact Badri Narasimhan at [email protected] or call 312-282-6846.

About AlertMD

AlertMD is an Evercommerce subsidiary, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and was founded in 2008 to help increase efficiency and profitability of health systems. The company has products in the inpatient, outpatient, and home-centric health settings. Its inpatient platform, Cassidi, has been shown to increase billing by 7-16% and add 9 days of cash. Margie, its outpatient solution, has increased volume by 100%, and its home health platform is vastly decreasing the overhead of matching a provider to a patient and field assignment of providers to see a patient in the convenience of their home.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

SOURCE AlertMD

Related Links

http://www.alertmd.com

