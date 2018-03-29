AlertSense Announces Company Name Change to KONEXUS

BOISE, Idaho, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlertSense, the company known for its world-class alerting platform that enables government entities to keep their citizens safe, is changing its name to KONEXUS to better reflect its focus in helping all types of organizations, public and private, more effectively communicate and collaborate.

"The name KONEXUS communicates the essence of what we do – connect people and information," said KONEXUS CEO David Smith. "The pronunciation communicates it, and in addition, the word 'nexus' in the name highlights connections and linking. Our mission is to help people connect and collaborate to accelerate resolution of any incident or crisis."

In conjunction with the name change, KONEXUS is releasing a new version of its platform. This release builds on the platform's existing all-in-one, easy-to-use capabilities to significantly advance the way organizations communicate and collaborate to expedite business resiliency, increase operational efficiency and accelerate crisis resolution. This power is packaged in a mobile-first application, making crisis resolution truly mobile, just like our lives.

Headlining this release is mobile access to critical, role-based content, such as business continuity plans, information technology/disaster recovery (IT/DR) plans, incident guides and operational best practices. This gives users instant access to critical information specific to their role and location, promoting faster response and resolution to any incident. This content is accessible even when cellular networks and internet are not available.

Another key feature of the release is role-specific task lists. When activated, these task lists are delivered to assigned team members, who utilize the KONEXUS app to coordinate task completion and to provide real-time status to management.

Other features of the new release include the following:

Simplified Crisis & Incident Management: Empowers distributed teams to easily provide situational intelligence and alerts, (including images, severity assessments, and location), to automated escalation paths, based on event type and management structure.

Multilingual Collaboration: Enables secure communication and interaction with global teams in their native language with in-stream, real-time translation.

Geo-fence Alerting: Alert users and facilities in a geo-targeted area by drawing shapes with map-based tools. Battery conscious and privacy aware technology is used to also alert users traveling into the targeted area.

The name change, and new release are the latest significant developments for the company, which was originally founded on a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the federal government in implementing a public alerting system. Given the company's successful history and brand recognition among state and local government, it will retain the AlertSense name in the public sector.

"This name change to KONEXUS highlights our expertise in the enterprise market, but the AlertSense brand carries significant value in the government sector, representing years of helping governments keep their citizens safe," said Von Hansen, executive chairman.

About KONEXUS: KONEXUS provides a world-class alerting, crisis management and collaboration platform that enables business resiliency, increases operational efficiency and accelerates crisis resolution. KONEXUS simplifies crisis notification and incident reporting, enables efficient multi-lingual collaboration, streamlines crisis response and transforms business continuity and crisis management plans into actionable, role-based, task-lists and critical information. Organizations rely on KONEXUS to keep millions of employees, partners, and citizens informed and protected in more 100 countries.

