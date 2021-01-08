AlertTrace Digital Contact Tracing Safeguards Students and Faculty at The Center for Early Education

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOS Systems, LLC, makers of AlertTrace, announced today its partnership with The Center for Early Education in West Hollywood, as staff diligently prepares for students returning in 2021. All personnel and children will be issued an AlertTrace wearable, which actively detects other AlertTrace devices within a customized range to gather contact tracing data and reinforces social distancing guidelines with an optional buzzing reminder feature.

"We all know that remote learning is not ideal for young students for many reasons. Here at The Center for Early Education, we are committed to keeping our students and faculty as safe as we can when both return to campus for instruction," said Erika Johnson, Assistant Head for Operations. "Using AlertTrace for contact tracing helps us in our efforts to bring our instruction back on campus during these difficult times."

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published recently: "Identifying contacts and ensuring they do not interact with others is critical to protect communities from further spread. If communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase to the point that strict mitigation strategies will again be needed to contain the virus… Technology partners are key in the modification of existing systems and the development of new user-friendly data interfaces to manage multiple data streams with seamless interoperability."

"We love to partner with forward looking institutions and CEE is exactly that. It is becoming clear that until vaccines fulfil the hoped promise, we need new tools and technologies to react faster to this spread and any future resurgence of this virus. At AlertTrace we receive regular updates from our clients illustrating how our simple technology is reducing contact tracing efforts in small communities by 99%, (from days to literally minutes) and how our anonymized data is increasing compliance by more than 80%," said Omar Ghazzaoui, CEO of VOS Systems, the company behind AlertTrace. "72% of clients reported confidence in keeping their facilities open because of AlertTrace, and this is exactly what we want to achieve: A balance between effective, evidence-based decisions to fight the outbreak on one hand and getting our clients back to business on the other."

