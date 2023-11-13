Alessandra Nagy Joins KCSA Strategic Communications in Senior Leadership Role

KCSA Adds PR Veteran to Strengthen and Expand Health and Wellness Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA" or the "Firm"), a leading integrated communications firm, announced today an expansion of the senior leadership team within its Health and Wellness practice. Alessandra Nagy has joined as Senior Vice President of its Public Relations Team and will help propel the practice into its next phase of growth.

"KCSA continues to bolster its already stellar healthcare team with strong leaders who can help expand our practice within key areas including pharma and biotech. Alessandra's 15-year career includes a host of experience across those sectors, as well as consumer healthcare technology and fintech, and we're confident that her exceptional background will help drive additional business opportunities with both existing and potential clients," said KCSA Managing Partner and Principal Jeffrey Goldberger.

Prior to joining KCSA, Alessandra served as the co-lead of the healthcare and fintech practice at Bospar where she was responsible for creating and implementing strategic communications programs for clients ranging from startups to global public companies, including Natera, Alkermes, DrFirst, MDLIVE, BioBidet and IntelyCare. She was named one of PRNews' Top Women in PR in 2022 and has won several PRWeek, PRovoke and PRSA Anvil awards for her work with clients in the healthcare and consumer technology industries.

Alessandra brings to the Firm both a personal passion for the healthcare industry as well as strong experience leading global companies through IPOs and billion-dollar acquisitions. Mrs. Nagy is also the co-founder and an active board member for Project for a Village, a non-profit that provides healthcare to women and children in rural villages in Nepal.

KCSA has seen significant growth in its Health and Wellness Practice. Earlier this year, the firm added Michelle Asleta to launch its Beauty and Wellness offering, enabling KCSA to serve both B2B and B2C health and wellness companies.

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, psychedelic science, digital media and energy. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The Firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

