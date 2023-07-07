Alessandro Chiesi appointed Chair of the Chiesi Group Maria Paola Chiesi becomes the Vice Chair

PARMA, Italy, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi announces the appointment of Alessandro Chiesi as Chair of the Group. Maria Paola Chiesi becomes Vice Chair.

Alessandro Chiesi was born in Parma 56 years ago, is married, and has 5 children. He began his journey in the company nearly thirty years ago, starting in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector and then taking on increasing responsibilities in overseeing European and global business activities. He has developed a successful and passionate team capable of building a sustainable business and establishing a trusted presence for our patients.

Married, three children, Maria Paola Chiesi joined the company in 1995. She gave an international dimension to marketing and charted the Group's strategic planning path. In 2015 she created and led the Shared Value & Sustainability department, which monitors and measures the company's impacts on the environment and society, implementing improvement plans. As a result of this work, Chiesi changed its bylaws becoming a Benefit Corporation and obtained the B Corp certification. Maria Paola is also the President of the Chiesi Foundation.

"We're honored to take this responsibility with respect and gratitude, fully aware of the great achievements made" - commented Alessandro Chiesi -. "Maria Paola and I feel a strong responsibility to continue sowing seeds on this fertile ground, committing ourselves - together with the Board and the entire Group - to anticipate changes in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry and guiding the company towards a new phase of global expansion".

Chiesi is a B Corp certified biopharmaceutical group with a strong focus on research, and now present in 31 countries with a turnover of 2.749 billion euros.

"With great excitement, we entrust Alessandro and Maria Paola with the Presidency and Vice-Presidency of the Group today" - added Alberto Chiesi -. "We have worked together for decades, achieving excellent results, and making Chiesi a globally competitive entity. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to these achievements, and we hope together with my brother Paolo that this appointment - along with the recent entry of the new CEO Giuseppe Accogli - will bring further vitality to our Group, and thus begin an exciting new journey".

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi's commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

SOURCE Chiesi