Aletha Health Introduces the Hip Hook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aletha Health is pleased to introduce their latest patent pending product, the Hip Hook. The new product is the world's first tool designed to specifically release tension in the iliacus muscle.

Developed by Aletha founder and holistic physical therapist Christine Koth, MPT, the Hip Hook is the result of Koth's decades of practice focused on the hip area. Over time, she found that a tight iliacus muscle was an issue for nearly all of her patients, and most weren't even aware. This led to the development of this innovative tool - the first of its kind - for patients to be able to release the iliacus muscle on their own, as effectively as hands on physical therapy.

"Health shouldn't be hard," shared Koth. "I'm dedicated to finding simpler solutions for people to live a pain free life, everyday." After publishing her recent book, Tight Hip, Twisted Core – The Key to Unresolved Pain , and bringing attention to the iliacus muscle, the Hip Hook was the next step in her quest to provide these simpler solutions.

Lying on the Hip Hook just a few minutes a day can provide long-term pain relief to the lower back, hips, tailbone, knees, and feet. With the world living in the current state of COVID-19, the search for a way to relieve unwanted stress and tension is even more important than ever. While the product was first developed with athletes in mind, it is made for anyone suffering from unresolved pain in their lower part of their body - where it lies for a vast majority of people - especially in times of stress.

"My iliacus muscle has given me trouble for years and I've tried just about everything to reduce the recurring pain and tension in my lower core," shared professional Tri-athlete and coach Matt Hanson . "Nothing has been able to give me the relief that the Hip Hook has. It's now part of my daily morning routine."

"People are stressed, it's our current reality," continued Koth. "Whether you're an athlete, or simply spending more time sitting in makeshift home offices and virtual learning environments, there's a big need out there, and we want to help."

Aletha Health, led by founder Christine Koth, is focused on simple changes that can lead to serious results. The company's products and wisdom help uncover the real "why" behind pain, addressing the cause and not the symptoms.

