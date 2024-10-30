Alethea Sees More Than 3X Growth in 2024 Following $20M Series B Funding Round

Premier technology company that mitigates disinformation experiences significant growth in revenue, number of clients, and vertical sectors due to overwhelming corporate demand

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alethea , the leading technology company in disinformation detection and mitigation, announced that it is experiencing tremendous business growth in 2024, having tripled its revenue since closing its Series B , led by GV with participation from Ballistic Ventures , less than one year ago. In 2024 alone, the company doubled its client base and expanded its customer verticals across retail, financial services, consumer brands, and critical infrastructure. Alethea has seen the most expansion in communications and security teams.

"Alethea's predictive analytics capability helps organizations get out in front of malign actors and nefarious threats, and the demand continues to grow. The amount of disinformation and social media manipulation threats targeting private companies, especially when compared to the company's founding in 2019, is staggering. The proliferation of platforms, sophistication of actors, and ways to inflict harm to businesses and their stakeholders has increased exponentially," said Lisa Kaplan, CEO of Alethea. "Every company's bottom line, physical and information security, and market reputation are vulnerable and susceptible to targeted influence campaigns by malign actors; no one is immune. The ability to proactively identify and analyze potential threats helps our partners navigate the digital sphere instead of having to wait and react. This is where we can provide peace of mind. Alethea's solution stops a crisis before it starts."

Alethea's software monitors the entire internet ecosystem so that experts can triage threats before they materialize. By giving teams contextually relevant insights, versus a vast quantity of data, security and communications teams can prevent a crisis, not just mitigate one reactively.

Developed by subject matter experts and leveraging models trained on proprietary data sets, Alethea's technology platform, Artemis, is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Artemis ingests unique data sources from the open web to offer unparalleled insights and early warnings of security risks like cyberattacks, disinformation, and misinformation narratives, as well as domestic and foreign influence operations. The platform uncovers previously hidden threats across niche social media platforms, alternative forums, and extremist communities.

In 2025, the company will launch a new feature within Artemis called the Narrative Risk Management Dashboard. The dashboard is designed to provide users with situational awareness regarding risks specific to their organization or company, reflecting recent trends in topical areas including short selling or stock manipulation efforts, QAnon and other conspiracy theories, boycotts and protests, DEI narratives, and more. Insight into these high-engagement and high-impact topical areas, and what's being said about specific companies, will equip users with data that brings clarity, greater certainty, and a predictive value to strategic risk management decisions.

"Alethea was early to build what governments and large companies could not: the world's preeminent disinformation detection platform," said Nicole Perlroth, former New York Times journalist and founding partner of Silver Buckshot, an early-stage cybersecurity venture firm. "As the conversation regarding disinformation continues to grow at the corporate level, investing in the advanced threat detection and response capabilities offered by Alethea has become a strategic imperative for the Fortune 1000. I have been continually amazed by Alethea's ability to lead the market with its technology capabilities, hire the best in-house expertise, and support its customers as they navigate online risks from everything from short sellers and financial activism to the increased politicization of social issues."

About Alethea

Alethea is a technology company helping the Fortune 1000, private companies, and nonprofits protect themselves from harms stemming from disinformation. Leveraging its multi-channel machine learning platform, Artemis, Alethea detects disinformation narratives across the internet, enabling customers to proactively defend against this pervasive threat. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety and market value. Learn more at alethea.com .

