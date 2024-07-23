Aletheia acquires values-based AI platform Pluralytics

The acquisition positions Aletheia as a leading AI-powered values-based marketing and media solutions provider.

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based digital marketing agency Aletheia Marketing & Media Inc has acquired AI content intelligence platform Pluralytics.

The acquisition comes at a time when values are a primary driver of consumer purchasing decisions, business communication, and employee relations, making the opportunities to scale with AI boundless. The Aletheia and Pluralytics combination marks an unprecedented opportunity in the marketing and AI spaces to truly understand values-driven communication and craft personalized content, campaigns, and applications.

Pluralytics' groundbreaking SaaS platform uses principles of behavioral science and AI to pinpoint consumers' key values and priorities that inspire their purchases. Their ValuesFinder™ platform and patented model analyzes and predicts performance to generate tailored messaging that deeply resonates with diverse audience segments.

These actionable insights into audience motivations reduce content waste, avoid brand confusion, and deepen audience-to-brand relationships authentically. With real-time campaign optimization, Pluralytics represents a leap forward in marketing practices to reach maximum potential faster.

"In today's increasingly intricate marketing landscape, harnessing the power of Pluralytics has afforded Aletheia unparalleled comprehension of audience values and motivations," said Chris Schembri, founder and CEO of Aletheia. "This partnership creates a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for marketers to achieve impactful results."

Combining Pluralytics' AI expertise with Aletheia's media planning and campaign strategies could help brands see an increase in campaign engagement of up to 30%.

"As a startup founder, you're always looking for ways to catapult velocity – coming together with Aletheia delivers just that," said Alisa Miller, CEO and co-founder of Pluralytics. "Together, we are a powerful and unique combination of AI know-how, values-based behavioral science, data science and messaging intelligence at scale. Our significant strategic fit uniquely connects values to understanding why messaging resonates with any audience target."

Recognizing the importance of responsible AI, Schembri emphasizes that Aletheia is steadfast in its commitment to the ethical use of consumer data.

"Aletheia is implementing rigorous oversight and prioritizing transparency in our AI processes as we deploy Pluralytics," said Schembri. "Ensuring privacy and trust for our clients and their customers is part of Aletheia's value-driven ethic."

Looking to the future, Aletheia plans to be on the leading edge of the values-to-performance connection by leveraging Pluralytics with the previously acquired platform Zenzi. Aletheia's proven leadership, patented models, and scaled AI applications will launch new values-driven solutions and create personalized campaigns that resonate more effectively with audiences.

About Aletheia Marketing & Media

Aletheia Marketing & Media is a Dallas-based trailblazer in values-based marketing. The agency leads the industry through connecting brands with audiences in meaningful ways. With a consultative approach and a commitment to values-driven marketing, Aletheia provides strategic guidance from start to finish, fueled by smart media tech and blending the art and science of marketing with media integration to achieve impactful results for their clients.

About Pluralytics

Founded by Alisa Miller, Rick Byrne, and Morteza Shahriari Nia, Pluralytics, an AI content intelligence company, empowers communications professionals in marketing, HR, and content creation by addressing the gap businesses face in communicating with customers, employees, and shareholders who demand alignment with their values. Pluralytics and its patented AI intelligence, delivers the expertise of a behavioral scientist, a linguist, and a copy editor at scale and all in one click.

