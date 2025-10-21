Alethios Launches to Lower the Barriers to Human Health Research

Alethios debuts with proven customers, strong study metrics, and the Alethios Study Planner — a $100/month tool making health evidence generation accessible to all

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credible human health research has long been gated by high costs, long timelines, and limited access. Alethios , a 2025 NutraIngredients-USA Startup Award finalist, officially launches today with a clear mission: to make structured, outcomes-based human research accessible to anyone - from biotech companies and CROs to supplement brands, startups, and citizen scientists.

The Alethios platform's Study Planner and Study Operator accelerate the study design, execution and recruitment processes for researchers across human health.

Founded in 2023 by CEO Zeenia Framroze, Alethios is a software platform building the infrastructure for the future of decentralized human health research. It enables seasoned experts and non-traditional research teams alike to design and run structured studies - from large, gold-standard randomized controlled trials to exploratory or pilot consumer perception research - using data from three integrated sources: self-reported outcomes, wearable and sensor data, and at-home biomarker kits. The company enters the market with a growing roster of research partners across medical device, biotech, and consumer health industries, strong operational metrics, and a product suite that redefines what's possible in research.

A New Research Infrastructure

Today, Alethios is making its Study Planner and Study Operator available to all researchers to design an entire decentralized study - from protocol digitization to recruitment assets - in minutes. Using generative AI, researchers can start from the AI QuickStart feature to explore potential study designs based on existing publicly available literature, intervention details, and researcher preferences. They can also rapidly digitize an entire existing protocol — complete with validated instruments, participant flows, wearable integrations, and distribution logistics — in minutes. What typically takes CROs, software teams, or sponsors months (or even years) to develop can now be accomplished in a single session. The result: an unprecedentedly low activation energy for credible research. Researchers can start for free with a 7-day trial , then continue for just $100 per month.

"The Alethios Platform and Study Planner are easy to use and offer an innovative balance between ready-to-use tools and opportunities for customization," said Jen Murphy, MS, RD, Director of Innovation & Clinical Development at PLT Health Solutions. "They have worked closely with us to develop cost-effective ways to quickly and efficiently execute the kind of clinical work that helps our ingredients stand out against the competition."

Once designed, studies transition seamlessly into the Alethios Study Operator, which automates recruitment from the rapidly growing Alethiad Participant Community and beyond, study kit logistics, participant management, and event reporting. Participants receive consistent notifications optimized by the platform, and have their own Alethiad dashboard to view their upcoming tasks, instructions, and adherence. Together, the Study Planner, Study Operator, and Alethiad Participant Community have shortened study startup times from months to weeks and reduced recruitment timelines to as little as three to four weeks to full enrollment, with participant adherence rates consistently above 90% in Consumer Health studies.

"As business owners in the dietary supplement space, we had zero experience conducting decentralized clinical trials in healthy people," said Adam Bohr, co-founder of novel postbiotics company, Kioga.bio. "Alethios' platform and institutional knowledge were invaluable in helping us bridge that gap. The ease and accessibility from the participant side were massive improvements over academic-styled electronic data captures, and that's reflected in our adherence rates."

Since its formation, Alethios has powered decentralized research across the full human health spectrum - from medical device and biotech companies running pivotal studies like Samphire Neuroscience, NextSense, and Aecor.bio, to nutraceutical ingredient suppliers such as PLT Health, Hofseth BioCare, and Kioga.bio, to consumer brands including Thorne, Snap Supplements, For Wellness, and Cheers Health.

"The Alethios platform has transformed our research output," said Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare who recently published their work with Alethios in a peer-reviewed journal; "The contrast to recruitment at conventional trial centres is stark and hugely positive. The broad reach of the digital platform not only shrinks recruitment timelines manyfold, it also results in a trial population that better reflects the population in general."

Events and Recognition

Alethios was named a NutraIngredients-USA Startup Award Finalist (2025) for its impact on modernizing study execution across the nutrition and health sector. This fall, the company will join an education session with other industry leaders at SupplySide Global, and build and launch a live study on stage during the Main Stage Innovation Showcase at CNS Summit, the premier life sciences conference — demonstrating its reach across both pharma and non-pharma research.

