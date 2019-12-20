Aleutian Capital Group Advises Avantica Technologies in its Acquisition by Indecomm Digital Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleutian Capital Group ("Aleutian Capital") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Avantica Technologies ("Avantica") by Indecomm Digital Services, Inc. ("Indecomm Digital"). Principals of Aleutian Capital acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Avantica throughout the entire transaction process. The process included providing M&A advisory expertise, preparing marketing materials, contacting and coordinating with buyers, managing due diligence, and assisting in the negotiation phases of the transaction.

About Avantica Technologies

Avantica Technologies ("Avantica") is a leading nearshore software development company focused on driving customer outcomes by leveraging their experience across the product development lifecycle. Capabilities from design to development, testing, and professional services provide unique value to the company's Cloud, Mobile, Enterprise, Social Networking, and Consumer Web application customers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with engineering centers in Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia, and Colombia making them especially well-suited to both established and early-stage companies in North America and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.avantica.net.

About Indecomm Digital Services, Inc.

Indecomm Digital Services, Inc. ("Indecomm Digital"), backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is the preferred Innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides Next-Gen services like Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, AI, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Indecomm Digital has deep cluster vertical capabilities in Hi Tech, Fin Tech, Health Tech, Travel, Digital Payments, Digital Commerce, Supply Chain & Logistics, and other niche areas. The company has set-up strategic enterprise partnerships to deliver superior business results for its clients, helping them gain time-to-market advantage and achieve accelerated ROI. Indecomm Digital has over 3,000 product engineers and has a strong global presence with offices and development centers in LATAM, India, and APAC regions. For more information, please visit www.indecommdigital.com.

About Aleutian Capital Group

Aleutian Capital Group is a New York-based advisory firm for sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Aleutian has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, raising growth capital, valuations and recapitalizations. Aleutian provides particular expertise in the technology, e-commerce, professional services, consumer products, healthcare, telecom, and industrial manufacturing industries. All securities offered through Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member, FINRA and SIPC. Aleutian Capital Partners, LLC and Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. are independent entities. Officers of Aleutian Capital Partners are licensed registered representatives of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. For more information about us, please visit www.aleutiancapital.com.

