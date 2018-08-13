Aleutian Capital Group Introduced Trinity Hunt Partners and Improving Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleutian Capital Group ("Aleutian Capital"), a New York-based middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Improving Holdings, LLC by Trinity Hunt Partners. Terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

About Improving

Improving is a leading software development company that offers advanced technology consulting and training across seven enterprise offices throughout the United States and Canada. Since 2007, Improving's innovative solutions have provided sustained and meaningful value to their customers, while upholding a level of excellence and a commitment to establishing trust. To learn more about Improving, visit www.improving.com.