Aleve® Joins IRONMAN® `Ohana As Partner At The 2019 Vega IRONMAN® World Championship

TAMPA, Fla. and WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRONMAN®, a Wanda Sports Group company, along with Aleve®, the pain relief brand trusted by millions of Americans, is excited to announce a new partnership of the 2019 Vega IRONMAN® World Championship, the most iconic one-day endurance event in the world. Aleve® will sponsor the event's "No Pain, No Gain Mile Challenge," in which runners who achieve the quickest time in the sponsored mile will receive a prize provided by Aleve®.

(PRNewsfoto/Bayer)

The IRONMAN® World Championship is the pinnacle of endurance racing with over 95,000 athletes competing to qualify at more than 40 global IRONMAN® events each year.

"It's an exciting time for IRONMAN®, and it's a great opportunity to partner with Aleve®, a leader in this field and a brand our athletes use – whether they are professional athletes, weekend warriors or everyday enthusiasts. We are glad to welcome Aleve® to our `Ohana," said Matthieu Van Veen, Chief Revenue Officer for The IRONMAN® Group. "Whether during training or after the big event, these athletes need safe and effective solutions that allow them to address the muscle aches and pain that could hold them back from being their best. This is why the collaboration with Aleve® for the IRONMAN® World Championship is such a perfect match."

Aleve® is a proven and trusted choice for minor back, body, and muscle aches, as well as other common types of pain with which many athletes are familiar. It lasts longer than other OTC pain relievers*, which is really important when you consider the pain associated with training and racing often lasts longer than a few hours. Aleve® is proven pain relief that lasts all day† with fewer pills*, benefits that Lisa Tecklenburg, Bayer's Vice President Pain/Cardio, said makes it a natural choice for active, busy adults.

"When people hear 'IRONMAN®,' they know that it stands for overcoming obstacles to reach the pinnacle of performance," Tecklenburg said. "Aches and pains can be obstacles as well, for all of us – whether we are athletes or work in an office chair. The team at Aleve® understands how important it is to all of us that we can perform at our highest levels.

"Our partnership with IRONMAN® exemplifies this spirit, and we are proud that Aleve's® proven benefits will be highlighted as part of this iconic racing event."

Viewers of the 2019 Vega IRONMAN® World Championship can enjoy 20 hours of comprehensive live race day coverage globally via IRONMAN NOW™ on Facebook Watch – www.facebookwatch.com/IRONMANnow – and through regional television coverage, including NBC Sports in the United States. Last year's IRONMAN® World Championship live coverage included everything from the early-morning body marking to the final-hour finish-line celebration and saw nearly 20 million total views on Facebook Watch.

Event information for the 2019 Vega IRONMAN® World Championship can be found at www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman/world-championship.aspx. For more information on the IRONMAN® brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. For more details about Aleve® and its full range of pain relief products, visit www.aleve.com.

*Based on minimum labeled dosing.

†Each pill has the strength to last 12 hours.

About Aleve®

In more than 25 years over-the-counter, Aleve® has been used by millions of Americans as a safe and effective pain reliever. With the convenience of all day relief with just two pills, Aleve® can be used for the treatment of minor aches and pains due to, muscle aches, backache, headache, toothache, menstrual pain, minor arthritis pain and pain associated with the common cold. Always read and follow label instructions.

Bayer: Science for a Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

About IRONMAN®

As part of Wanda Sports Group, The IRONMAN® Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series®, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN® Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN® Group has grown to become a global sensation with more than 235 events across 55+ countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Wanda Sports Holdings

Wanda Sports Group (Nasdaq: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and The IRONMAN® Group, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full-service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes. Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Contact:

Colby Gorniewicz

The IRONMAN® Group

Email: press@ironman.com

Dan Childs

Bayer U.S.

Email: daniel.childs@bayer.com

Office: 862-404-7744

Mobile: 973-437-0809

Social Media Channels

- Facebook: BayerUnitedStates

- Twitter: BayerUS

- Instagram: BayerUS

- YouTube: BayerUS

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

