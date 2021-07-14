Aleve® Teams Up with Charles Barkley and Max Homa to Find "The Worst Golf Swing in America" in Support of the Newly Launched Topical Pain Reliever, AleveX™

Featuring Charles' less-than-perfect golf swing and Max's ongoing sarcastic commentary on the subject, the series of videos prove it's painful to watch Charles' swing, but luckily, he has the new topical pain reliever AleveX™ to help relieve his aches and pains failed drive after failed drive. Charles and Max may be very different golfers, but even they agree AleveX™ is a product everyone should keep on hand for fast, easy-to-use topical pain relief to get back in the swing of things.

"AleveX™ is a new option when it comes to pain relief. As the first topical pain reliever from the makers of Aleve®, it offers consumers a different option to treat muscle aches and pains with a cooling sensation that won't wear off quickly," said Lisa Perez, Senior Brand Director, Aleve®. "Athlete or not, 45+ handicap or none at all, we all experience pain and AleveX™ is here to help. Working with Charles and Max, legends in their right who know how important fast, effective pain relief is, we wanted to encourage consumers to get out and be active because AleveX™ will be there to help relieve their aches and pains so they can keep going with their day."

The #SwingIntoAleveX Sweepstakes challenges fans across the country to submit their biggest golf swing fails for the chance to be roasted via a 1:1 video chat with Charles and Max, among other prizes.

"It might sometimes hurt to watch my golf swing, but luckily, I have AleveX™ when the real pain hits. It allows me to target my aches and pains so I can get back to working on my game," said Charles Barkley. "Thanks to the relief it provides, I'm able to keep doing the things I love like golfing, fishing, and trash talking my friends. I'm excited to see the swings people submit, especially now that I've improved mine a bit, someone's got to be worse than me!"

Fans can enter the contest by sharing a video of their golf swing fails on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter by using the hashtags #SwingIntoAleveX and #Sweepstakes. The contest runs from Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00a.m. ET through Wednesday, August 18 at 11:59a.m. ET. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents (except Alaska and Hawaii) 21 or older. Sweepstakes ends 8/18/21. For official rules, see link here www.aleve.com/alevex/golf.

Consumers can watch 'The Worst Golf Swing in America' video on the Aleve® website and browse others' submissions. Additional campaign content will go live on the Aleve® social channels (Instagram: @aleve_us, Twitter: @aleve, Facebook: @aleve) throughout the duration of the contest.

AleveX™, with the active ingredients menthol and camphor, is available in three formats including AleveX™ Pain Relieving Lotion, AleveX™ Pain Relieving Spray, and AleveX™ Pain Relieving Massaging Stainless Steel Roll-On. The products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting. Use as directed.

AleveX™ is available at most major drugstores and retailers nationwide. Costs range from $13.97 - $16.97 MSRP.

