Alex AI Named to the 2026 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Alex AI to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market," said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. "This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment."

Alex AI named to CB Insights 2026 AI 100 list Hiring for enterprise employers with Alex AI

"We're honored to be named among the AI 100. It's a testament to every Alexian's hard work and to our customers' dedication to delivering the best recruiting experience for their applicants," said Aaron Wang, CEO at Alex AI.

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Alex AI is the first recruiting software company to be featured on the AI 100. Trusted by Fortune 100s, Big Four accounting firms, and the largest recruiting agencies, Alex AI builds AI recruiting agents for enterprise talent teams.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

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About Alex AI

Alex AI is an agentic platform that automates recruiter busywork. By automating and streamlining workflows in areas including phone screens, video interviews, fraud detection, and notetaking, Alex empowers companies to find the best talent faster and more fairly, while ensuring every candidate has the opportunity to be discovered. Backed by world-class investors including Y Combinator and Peak XV Partners, Alex is used by global employers and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world. Learn more at alex.com.

CONTACT: Paige Omura, 603-573-6955, [email protected]

SOURCE Alex