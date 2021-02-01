Alex Albert and Neel Varshney, M.D. Join Patient Square Capital as Founding Partners

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital , a dedicated health care investment firm, announced today that Alex Albert and Neel Varshney, M.D. have joined the firm as Founding Partners. Mr. Albert was previously at Ares Management, where he served as Partner and co-head of health care within the Private Equity Group. Dr. Varshney was most recently at KKR, where he was Managing Director within the Americas Health Care Team.

Mr. Albert and Dr. Varshney will broaden the partnership of Patient Square Capital, joining Managing Partner Jim Momtazee, Founding Partner and Chief Financial Officer Maria Walker, and Founding Partner and General Counsel Adam Fliss.

"Having worked closely with both Alex and Neel in the past, I am thrilled to partner with them again. I know firsthand that their deep health care and investing experience will help us in our goal to establish Patient Square Capital as the preeminent health care investment firm," said Mr. Momtazee. "Alex and Neel bring distinct and complementary skills and experiences, underpinned by a shared mission to deliver for investors and to invest with the well-being of patients as a top priority."

"I am excited to join Jim and our other partners at Patient Square Capital," said Mr. Albert. "Having known Jim personally and professionally for over a dozen years, we are aligned as a team in our approach to investing and we have a shared conviction around the opportunity that exists to create a scaled and specialized health care investment firm purpose-built to partner with world-class companies and management teams."

"As a physician and investor, I believe passionately in the power of this firm, and the companies and people we partner with, to have a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of patients," said Dr. Varshney. "Now is a transformative time for health care with unprecedented opportunities to innovate and improve efficiency, and I am excited for the significant role that Patient Square Capital can play."

Mr. Albert has over 15 years of investment and acquisition experience. Prior to joining Patient Square, Mr. Albert was a Partner with Ares Management where he served as the co-head of health care within the Private Equity Group. Prior to joining Ares in 2014, Mr. Albert was a Vice President at FFL Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Albert was an Associate at KKR where he worked on the health care industry team with Mr. Momtazee. In addition, Mr. Albert was an Analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs from 2005 to 2007.

Mr. Albert is currently a Board Member and on the Executive Committee of the Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA). Most recently, he served on the Board of Directors of the parent entities of DuPage Medical Group, National Veterinary Associates, Ob Hospitalist Group and Unified Women's Healthcare. Mr. Albert holds a B.A., magna cum laude, from Vanderbilt University in Economics, an M.A. from Columbia University in Quantitative Methods and an MPhil from Oxford University in Economics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Dr. Varshney has over 15 years of investment and health care experience. He joined KKR in 2016, where he worked with Mr. Momtazee and focused on a broad range of health care transactions across private and growth equity. Prior to joining KKR, he was a Vice President at Linden Capital Partners, focused exclusively on health care. Earlier in his career, Dr. Varshney was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company in the health care, private equity, and corporate finance practices and worked in business development at Medtronic. He trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a Harvard academic teaching hospital, where he cared for patients.

Dr. Varshney has served on the Boards of Directors of companies across health care sectors and stages, including Ajax Health, BrightSpring Pharmerica, CORPAK MedSystems, Envision Healthcare, EPIX Therapeutics, Headlands Research, Slayback Pharma, and Virtus Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Varshney holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and M.D. with Honors from Harvard Medical School and MIT in the Health Sciences and Technology (HST) program. He also holds an M.Sc. in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford. Dr. Varshney is a Soros Fellow and Rhodes Scholar.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square is purpose-built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information visit www.patientsquarecapital.com

